Finance Minister Sitharaman Criticizes UPA's Neglect of Defense Readiness

In a vehement critique, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicted the previous UPA government for their negligence towards India's defense readiness. The accusation, made during her parliamentary rebuttal on the 'White Paper on Indian Economy,' shed light on the critical shortage of ammunition and military hardware faced by the defense forces during the UPA's tenure.

A Legacy of Neglect

Sitharaman painted a grim picture of the defense landscape under the UPA regime. She highlighted the dearth of bulletproof jackets, night vision goggles, and the lack of border infrastructure development, which she asserted had compromised national security.

Quoting the then Defence Minister AK Antony, Sitharaman emphasized the neglect of border infrastructure development. She drew attention to the general policy of leaving the border undeveloped, which she claimed was a grave oversight.

Corruption and Delays

The Minister also addressed the corruption issues that plagued the UPA government, specifically mentioning the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam and the delays in acquiring artillery guns.

In contrast, Sitharaman lauded the current government's efforts, which have doubled the defense budget in the last ten years and significantly increased capital expenditure.

A New Era of 'Make in India'

Sitharaman praised the 'Make in India' initiative, noting that it has led to the domestic manufacturing of critical defense equipment like the INS Vikrant, the LCA Tejas, and the BrahMos missiles.

She also pointed out the active participation of Indian women in defense roles, flying Rafale jets and guarding borders. This, she said, marked a significant shift in the country's defense paradigm.

Defending the White Paper as a well-documented and evidence-based report, Sitharaman asserted that it reflects the government's efforts to revitalize the economy and fulfill the nation's aspirations.

The Modi government's comparative White Paper, released on Thursday, lambasted the UPA for leaving behind a legacy of economic mismanagement and undermining the nation's macroeconomic foundations. It accused the UPA of abandoning the principles of economic liberalization and failing to capitalize on the growth momentum initiated by previous reforms.

The White Paper also highlighted the chronic shortages of combat-ready equipment and ammunition during the UPA's rule. This, coupled with the accusations of neglect of defense preparedness, has cast a long shadow over the UPA's governance.

As India moves forward, the stark contrast between the two regimes, as presented in the White Paper, serves as a reminder of the critical role of governance in shaping the nation's defense and economic landscape.