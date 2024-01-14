Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Interim Budget: Setting the Stage for Lok Sabha Elections

India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is preparing to present an interim budget on February 1, a crucial event in the lead-up to the imminent Lok Sabha Elections. The interim budget, a customary practice in an election year, serves as a stop-gap arrangement until the announcement of a comprehensive budget post-elections. The forthcoming interim budget is likely to be rife with announcements aimed at pleasing the masses, considering its strategic positioning before the general elections.

Interim Budget: Appeasing Investors and Citizens Alike

These crowd-pleasing declarations may cater to stock market investors and could entail policy initiatives, expenditure projections, and fiscal deficit outlooks. However, the interim budget traditionally refrains from introducing new income tax changes, focusing instead on providing a governmental report card on economic reforms and policies. The budget presentation also includes the projection of revenue and expenditure for the upcoming year, later fine-tuned in the subsequent year’s budget.

Parliamentary Approval and Fiscal Measures

This revision necessitates Parliamentary approval through the introduction of an Appropriation Bill, a Money Bill that authorizes the withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of India. The interim budget will also offer an insight into the government’s economic strategy, possibly containing a handful of fiscal measures. Significant tax proposals, however, are generally reserved for the full budget presentation.

Annual Economic Survey and Pharma Industry Expectations

The annual Economic Survey, detailing the state of the economy, is expected to be released a day before the budget presentation. Also noteworthy is the pharma industry’s appeal for fiscal incentives to stimulate research and development (R&D) in the sector, with the aim of reaching a market size of USD 400-450 billion by 2047. Various industry bodies and leaders have underscored the need for conducive policies, increased healthcare spending, and rationalization of the GST framework within the healthcare sector.

Interim Budget: A Focus on Consumption and Rural Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to concentrate on stimulating consumption and the rural economy with the forthcoming interim budget. Possible measures may include reducing the tax burden, increasing the standard deduction, allocating more funds for MGNREGA and farmers, and granting benefits to women and marginalized communities. The interim budget will seek Parliament’s permission to manage expenses for the first four months of the fiscal year, placing emphasis on addressing issues related to slack consumption demand and potential interventions for vulnerable sectors of society. It is also anticipated to tackle the deceleration of the agriculture sector’s growth and the necessity to boost consumption demand via tax regime modifications.