en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg’s Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg’s Upcoming Budget Speech: A Call for Inclusive Budgeting

As Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg gears up to present the budget for the ongoing year, voices clamor for a more inclusive and transparent approach to the budgeting process. Contrary to the traditional practice where the executive branch wields substantial influence and parliament possesses minimal capacity for significant amendments, the present call is for a process that accommodates diverse sectors of society. The proposed stakeholders include civil society, the youth, business sector, and the common citizens, advocating for a budget that truly belongs to the public.

Shifting Focus from Vanity Projects

The government’s predilection for vanity projects and security enhancements has often come under scrutiny. Critics argue these do not directly aid the economically weaker sections or address the burgeoning wealth gap. The suggestion on the table is a strategic redirection of funds towards social services instead of intensifying the tax burden. This approach, it is believed, could alleviate poverty and stimulate job creation.

Parliamentary Scrutiny and Public Interests

However, skepticism abounds regarding the parliamentarians’ ability to effectively understand and critique the budget. The crux of the concern lies in their potential to resist political pressures and prioritize the interests of the impoverished majority. The role of Parliament, as highlighted, is not just to passively accept the budget, but to actively critique it to reflect the citizens’ interests.

A Stand Against Additional Taxes

The piece calls for Parliament to take a stand against imposing additional taxes on the economically disadvantaged. Instead, it advocates for a budget that enhances social welfare, curbs unemployment, and fights corruption. The essential takeaway is a clamor for a more inclusive, people-centric budgeting process, aligning with the imminent budget speech by Minister Neal Rijkenberg.

0
Economy Politics Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
IDEX Polished Price Index Shows Signs of Recovery after Prolonged Decline
After weathering a significant downturn following its peak in March 2022, the IDEX Polished Price Index—a crucial barometer of diamond prices—has begun to display signs of recovery. This peak had been linked to the post-COVID economic recovery, but a steady decline ensued thereafter. However, by the close of 2023, the Index demonstrated positive movement, marking
IDEX Polished Price Index Shows Signs of Recovery after Prolonged Decline
Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK's Cost of Living Crisis
16 mins ago
Couponing Rises as Essential Survival Strategy Amid UK's Cost of Living Crisis
Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction
35 mins ago
Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction
Surviving January's Cost-of-Living Crisis: Money-Saving Tips from The Star and 'Money Saving Amy'
9 mins ago
Surviving January's Cost-of-Living Crisis: Money-Saving Tips from The Star and 'Money Saving Amy'
Norwich City Council Announces Controversial Parking Fee Increase
10 mins ago
Norwich City Council Announces Controversial Parking Fee Increase
Instaloft Group Announces Expansion into Norfolk, Bolstering Local Economy
11 mins ago
Instaloft Group Announces Expansion into Norfolk, Bolstering Local Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
28 seconds
CPI(M) in Kerala Shifts Stance on Eulogizing Individual Leaders Amid Song Praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
43 seconds
UK Government Split Over Its Prior Support for Mnangagwa's Coup in Zimbabwe
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
54 seconds
Suryakumar Yadav Sidelines Due to Sports Hernia: A Blow to Indian Cricket
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
1 min
Qualifier Anna Kalinskaya Shocks Barbora Krejcikova at Adelaide International
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
2 mins
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
2 mins
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
3 mins
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
3 mins
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
4 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
15 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app