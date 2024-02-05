Final Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to Address Recruitment Drive Amidst Looming Elections

On February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the final round of the Rozgar Mela, a recruitment initiative aimed at filling Central government vacancies, before the 2024 general elections. This event is set to witness the distribution of over one lakh appointment letters, marking the culmination of a drive that initially targeted 10 lakh job placements.

The Rozgar Mela Initiative

The Rozgar Mela, announced by Modi on June 14, 2022, has been operating in 'mission mode' to fill a considerable number of government vacancies. Since its inception, 11 editions have been held, each varying in the number of appointment letters issued. Despite the concerted effort, the initiative is expected to fall short by two lakh appointments, rounding off at approximately eight lakh placements.

DoPT's Role and Reporting

In July 2022, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) established a task force to expedite the recruitment process. The DoPT, in its report to the Lok Sabha, revealed that over 7.22 lakh individuals had secured permanent Central government jobs over the past eight financial years. Additionally, the Railway Ministry reported a staggering 2.6 lakh vacancies in August 2023.

Recruitment Channels

Several agencies, including the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission, conduct recruitment on behalf of the Central government. During the 2021-22 financial year, the UPSC held 16 examinations, recommending 3,559 candidates for appointments from nearly 30 lakh applications.

As the Rozgar Mela initiative comes to a close, the eyes of the nation are on the outcomes it will deliver, and the potential impact it may have on the impending general elections.