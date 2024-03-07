Final Presidential Debate Skips Critical Global Issues: From Asia Pivot to Climate Change

The final Presidential debate, centered on foreign policy, showcased a reasoned discussion but missed addressing several key global concerns. While the debate format and moderator Bob Schieffer facilitated a calm and focused conversation, important topics like the Asia pivot, the future of the European Union, Mexico's drug war, and climate change were conspicuously absent. This omission highlights a lopsided view of world affairs and raises questions about the candidates' strategies on these fronts.

Undiscussed Topics: A Missed Opportunity for Clarity

Among the ignored subjects, the Asia pivot strategy stands out. This significant foreign-policy shift by the Obama administration aims to strengthen U.S. presence in the Pacific, countering China's rising influence. However, neither candidate discussed their stance on this pivotal issue, leaving voters in the dark about future U.S.-China relations. Similarly, the European Union's stability, despite recent Nobel Peace Prize recognition, and Mexico's ongoing struggle with drug violence, crucial for U.S. domestic policy, were overlooked. The silence on climate change, dubbed the 'Great Unmentionable,' further underscores a gap in addressing urgent global challenges.

Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy

The absence of discussion on these topics suggests a potential continuity or neglect in addressing them in the next presidency. With the Asia pivot, the U.S. faces a delicate balance of asserting its influence while avoiding conflict with China. The future of the European Union and its impact on the global economy, alongside Mexico's drug war affecting U.S. border security and internal policies, are pivotal issues requiring presidential leadership. The non-mention of climate change, despite its significance, reflects a concerning avoidance of environmental policy debate.

Reflecting on What Wasn't Said

The debate's focus on select issues, while ignoring others, paints an incomplete picture of the next president's foreign policy priorities. This selective attention risks sidelining critical areas that demand urgent and thoughtful leadership. Voters are left to speculate on the candidates' plans for addressing these unspoken challenges, which will undoubtedly shape the global landscape in the years to come.

The final debate may have provided some insights into the candidates' foreign policy perspectives, but the notable omissions highlight a need for broader discussion. As the world faces increasing complexity and interconnected challenges, the next U.S. president will need to articulate clear strategies for engaging with these overlooked issues. The debate was a missed opportunity to inform voters about how each candidate would navigate the intricate web of global politics, security, and environmental concerns that lie ahead.