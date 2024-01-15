Final Group of Mizoram Bru Refugees Rehabilitated in Tripura

In a significant move, the government of Tripura has successfully concluded the rehabilitation of the last group of Mizoram Bru refugees. This marks the completion of a lengthy process that began with the signing of a quadripartite agreement on January 16, 2020. The pact included the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, and representatives of the Bru refugees.

A Long-Awaited Homecoming

The agreement sought to permanently settle 6,959 Bru tribe families, a total of 37,136 individuals, across 12 different locations in four districts of Tripura. The final and 12th settlement colony, housing 633 Bru families, is nestled in Laugangsom, within the Santirbazar subdivision of South Tripura district. The allocated area spans 30 hectares of previously unused land.

Addressing Basic Needs

As part of the settlement process, basic amenities like electricity, drinking water, and other civic facilities are being developed in the newly erected colonies. The Bru refugees, who originally fled ethnic tensions in Mizoram in October 1997, are also receiving monthly rations, household items, and a stipend as part of the resettlement agreement. This not only ensures their survival but also aids in creating a sense of normalcy and stability for these families.

Funding for a Better Future

The MHA has committed a hefty sum of ₹661 crore to ensure the successful implementation of the agreement and the welfare of the resettled Bru families. This investment reinforces the government’s intention to support the Bru tribe in their new settlements and secure their future in Tripura.

The successful execution of this agreement stands as a testament to the relentless efforts of all parties involved and marks a significant step forward in addressing the plight of the Bru refugees. With this move, the government of Tripura has not only given these families a chance for a fresh start but also set a powerful precedent for refugee rehabilitation in the country.