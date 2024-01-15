en English
India

Final Group of Mizoram Bru Refugees Rehabilitated in Tripura

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Final Group of Mizoram Bru Refugees Rehabilitated in Tripura

In a significant move, the government of Tripura has successfully concluded the rehabilitation of the last group of Mizoram Bru refugees. This marks the completion of a lengthy process that began with the signing of a quadripartite agreement on January 16, 2020. The pact included the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, and representatives of the Bru refugees.

A Long-Awaited Homecoming

The agreement sought to permanently settle 6,959 Bru tribe families, a total of 37,136 individuals, across 12 different locations in four districts of Tripura. The final and 12th settlement colony, housing 633 Bru families, is nestled in Laugangsom, within the Santirbazar subdivision of South Tripura district. The allocated area spans 30 hectares of previously unused land.

Addressing Basic Needs

As part of the settlement process, basic amenities like electricity, drinking water, and other civic facilities are being developed in the newly erected colonies. The Bru refugees, who originally fled ethnic tensions in Mizoram in October 1997, are also receiving monthly rations, household items, and a stipend as part of the resettlement agreement. This not only ensures their survival but also aids in creating a sense of normalcy and stability for these families.

Funding for a Better Future

The MHA has committed a hefty sum of ₹661 crore to ensure the successful implementation of the agreement and the welfare of the resettled Bru families. This investment reinforces the government’s intention to support the Bru tribe in their new settlements and secure their future in Tripura.

The successful execution of this agreement stands as a testament to the relentless efforts of all parties involved and marks a significant step forward in addressing the plight of the Bru refugees. With this move, the government of Tripura has not only given these families a chance for a fresh start but also set a powerful precedent for refugee rehabilitation in the country.

India Politics Refugees
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

7 seconds ago
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
On this crisp January afternoon, the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is set to witness a fierce Group B clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong, two titans of Indian football, will battle it out on the Pitch 1, each seeking a crucial win to bolster their chances of qualifying for
NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong: A Crucial Clash in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
18 mins ago
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
India's Investment Landscape: A Sharp Decline in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2023-24
21 mins ago
India's Investment Landscape: A Sharp Decline in Q3 of Fiscal Year 2023-24
Start-Up CEO Detained on Murder Charges: Tragedy Amidst a Custody Battle
46 seconds ago
Start-Up CEO Detained on Murder Charges: Tragedy Amidst a Custody Battle
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
10 mins ago
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
13 mins ago
Prateek Arora: Fusing AI and Art in an Indofuturist Paradigm
