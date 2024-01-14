Final Des Moines Register Poll Likely to Influence Republican Caucuses in Iowa

The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom/NBC News poll, to be released at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, is stirring up anticipation ahead of the Republican caucuses in Iowa. Known for its accuracy, the poll orchestrated by Ann Selzer is particularly noteworthy given the dearth of polling in this race. The results have the potential to significantly sway the momentum of the candidates, setting the stage for the caucus where voter turnout and enthusiasm are critical, even under extreme weather conditions like the forecasted minus 30 wind chills.

Trump’s Dominance, Second Place Tussle, and Late Momentum

Key aspects to observe in this poll include Donald Trump’s vote share. Should it stay above 50 percent, it will affirm his dominance. The contest for second place, particularly between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, will also be a point of interest. The poll will allow an understanding of Trump’s support among evangelicals compared to the previous caucuses. It will also shed light on the enthusiasm gap between Trump supporters and those of his rivals. The candidate who shows late momentum could be a deciding factor in the caucuses. Trump has managed to maintain a lead in the polls since August.

Trump’s Confidence Amid Severe Weather

Despite severe weather leading to canceled rallies, Trump exhibited confidence on the campaign trail, underlining the dedication of his supporters and hinting at concerns over turnout. The latest Des Moines Register poll prior to the caucus showed Trump with a commanding lead, with nearly half of the likely caucusgoers indicating their support for him. Nikki Haley was in second, followed by Ron DeSantis. The candidates continue to campaign, braving the cold and aiming to secure their positions before the caucuses begin.

Des Moines Register Final Poll Details

The final NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll revealed Trump with a substantial lead among registered Republicans in Iowa, followed by Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. It included statistics on first-choice support, shifts from previous polls, and enthusiasm levels among Republican voters. The poll also mentioned the margin of error and the date of the poll. The poll shows 48% of likely caucusgoers choosing Trump as their first choice, down 3 percentage points from December’s 51%. Nikki Haley leads in Iowa for the first time with 20% first-choice responses, followed by Ron DeSantis at 16%. A total of 68% of Iowans say they have their minds made up, but 25% could still be persuaded to change candidates. The overall total of Iowa Poll participants who are definitely making it to the caucuses on Monday was 55%.