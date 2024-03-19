Final Campaign Day in Dokolo: Museveni Backs Janet Adongo for Woman MP By-Election

In a significant boost to the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) campaign in Dokolo, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is set to make his final appeal for votes on behalf of the party's flag bearer, Janet Adongo Elau, on the concluding day of campaigning. This pivotal moment underscores the high stakes of the by-election, positioning Adongo against six formidable opponents in a race that has attracted national attention.

Presidential Support on the Campaign Trail

President Museveni's involvement in the Dokolo Woman MP by-election campaign underscores the NRM's commitment to retaining its influence in the district. Scheduled to address rallies at Amatiburu and Atabu Primary Schools, Museveni's appearances are not just about bolstering Adongo's chances but also about highlighting the central government's achievements under the NRM leadership. Over the past week, the campaign has intensified, with NRM leaders and members rallying behind Adongo, showcasing the party's concerted effort to secure victory.

Rivalry and Election Dynamics

The Dokolo by-election has seen a heated contest, with candidates from the Uganda People's Congress (UPC), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and independents, among others, vying for the coveted seat. This political battleground is a testament to Uganda's vibrant democracy and the diversity of its political landscape. As the campaign period draws to a close, the strategies employed by the various camps, including door-to-door canvassing and community rallies, reflect the importance of grassroots engagement in Ugandan politics.

Implications for Dokolo and Beyond

The outcome of this by-election will not only determine Dokolo's representation in Parliament but also serve as a barometer for the NRM's popularity and the opposition's resilience. With voting set for March 21, 2024, the electorate's decision will likely resonate beyond the district, influencing future political strategies and alignments. As President Museveni takes the stage to support Adongo, the spotlight is as much on the voters' choice as it is on the broader implications for Uganda's political trajectory.