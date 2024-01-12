Filming of TV Series ‘Maharani’ in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy

Controversy has swirled around the filming of the Hindi TV web series ‘Maharani’ within the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Local political figures, including Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, have expressed vehement disapproval. Abdullah decried the incident as an ‘abject shame’, denouncing the Jammu and Kashmir Administration for permitting the shoot to occur in such an esteemed location.

Permission Granted Under Sinha’s Administration

In June of the preceding year, the administration under Manoj Sinha greenlit the production of the Hindi series featuring actress Huma Qureshi. ‘Maharani’ portrays the political and social dynamics in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister. This decision has triggered a storm of controversy, with critics questioning the appropriateness of utilizing a place of legislative importance for filming purposes.

Abdullah’s Disappointment Voiced on Social Media

Abdullah conveyed his disappointment via a social media platform, emphasizing the disrespect to the ‘mother of democracy’ by using the assembly as a filming location. He further expressed dismay over the portrayal of a fictional Chief Minister in the office he occupied for six years. To accentuate the gravity of the situation, Abdullah shared photographs from the shoot.

Unprecedented Use of Assembly Premises

This incident marks the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that the doors of the legislative assembly were opened for TV series production. The legislative assembly was dissolved before the shoot, and Jammu and Kashmir have been under Central rule since June 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart. Former Chief Minister Abdullah criticized the BJP-driven government for diminishing the symbol of democracy to a ‘sorry state of affairs’ and called for the Election Commission of India to conduct elections, as the region has been without an elected government since 2018.