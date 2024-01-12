en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Filming of TV Series ‘Maharani’ in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Filming of TV Series ‘Maharani’ in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy

Controversy has swirled around the filming of the Hindi TV web series ‘Maharani’ within the premises of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. Local political figures, including Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and leader of the National Conference, have expressed vehement disapproval. Abdullah decried the incident as an ‘abject shame’, denouncing the Jammu and Kashmir Administration for permitting the shoot to occur in such an esteemed location.

Permission Granted Under Sinha’s Administration

In June of the preceding year, the administration under Manoj Sinha greenlit the production of the Hindi series featuring actress Huma Qureshi. ‘Maharani’ portrays the political and social dynamics in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister. This decision has triggered a storm of controversy, with critics questioning the appropriateness of utilizing a place of legislative importance for filming purposes.

Abdullah’s Disappointment Voiced on Social Media

Abdullah conveyed his disappointment via a social media platform, emphasizing the disrespect to the ‘mother of democracy’ by using the assembly as a filming location. He further expressed dismay over the portrayal of a fictional Chief Minister in the office he occupied for six years. To accentuate the gravity of the situation, Abdullah shared photographs from the shoot.

Unprecedented Use of Assembly Premises

This incident marks the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that the doors of the legislative assembly were opened for TV series production. The legislative assembly was dissolved before the shoot, and Jammu and Kashmir have been under Central rule since June 2018 when the PDP-BJP coalition government fell apart. Former Chief Minister Abdullah criticized the BJP-driven government for diminishing the symbol of democracy to a ‘sorry state of affairs’ and called for the Election Commission of India to conduct elections, as the region has been without an elected government since 2018.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
34 seconds ago
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to Conduct Youth Retreat in Lakshadweep
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur, under the guidance of its spiritual leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, is poised to conduct a ‘Youth Retreat’ in the serene Agatti Islands of Lakshadweep from January 31st to February 2nd. Over 1000 youths from across the nation are expected to converge on the island, diving into a transformative experience of self-discovery
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur to Conduct Youth Retreat in Lakshadweep
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
15 mins ago
Delhi Government Declares 'Dry Days' in Honor of Cultural and Religious Events
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
55 seconds ago
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
2 mins ago
Bareilly Court Issues Arrest Warrant in Prosthetic Limbs Distribution Scam
Ayodhya's Grand Preparations for the Consecration of the Ram Temple
2 mins ago
Ayodhya's Grand Preparations for the Consecration of the Ram Temple
Latest Headlines
World News
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
25 seconds
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
26 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
35 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
48 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
1 min
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
15 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
21 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app