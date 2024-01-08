Filipinos Disapprove Government’s Inflation Handling: Pulse Asia Survey Reveals

A recent survey by Pulse Asia has brought to light the prevailing anxieties of the Filipino populace. According to the survey, a whopping 72 percent of Filipinos list controlling inflation as their paramount concern. This development comes in the midst of the government’s attempts to contain inflation, an effort that has, however, been met with widespread disapproval. The survey indicates that a mere 9 percent of respondents approve of the government’s handling of inflation, while a staggering 73 percent express their disapproval.

Inflation Handling: A Source of National Dissatisfaction

The survey’s revelations about public sentiment towards the government’s inflation handling are significant. They underscore the disconnection between the government’s strategies and the people’s expectations and needs. This disapproval is not just limited to inflation control. The survey also highlights the Filipino people’s concerns about low worker salaries, scarce job opportunities, and persistent poverty.

Government Initiatives: Approval and Disapproval

The Pulse Asia survey also provides an insight into the public’s perspectives on various government initiatives. About 34 percent of Filipinos approve of the government’s attempts to raise worker salaries. In contrast, around 45 percent are in favor of its job creation initiatives. A mere 24 percent, however, approve of the government’s poverty reduction programs. These figures reflect the skepticism and apprehension that the Filipino people hold towards the government’s socioeconomic policies.

Publicus Asia Inc’s Survey: A Deeper Insight

Another survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc from November 29-December 4, 2023, further elucidates the declining support for the Ferdinand Marcos Jr administration. The survey points to a growing dissatisfaction among Filipinos, attributed to economic concerns, rising inflation, joblessness, low wages, and a perceived lack of productivity. The two surveys, taken together, paint a stark picture of the challenges facing the current administration and the pressing issues that need to be addressed.