Fiji's Prime Minister Dismisses Education Minister for Insubordination

In a move that has reverberated across the political spectrum of Fiji, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has dismissed Education Minister Aseri Radrodro from his cabinet position. The dismissal, effective from January 22, 2024, comes on the heels of what the Prime Minister cites as insubordination and disobedience on Radrodro's part.

Fiji's Constitution as the Guiding Force

Rabuka invoked Section 95 of Fiji's Constitution as the basis of his decision, emphasizing its stipulation regarding the Prime Minister's authority to appoint and remove Cabinet Ministers. The dismissal, he stressed, was not related to the Employment Relations Act, a point of contention in recent political discourse. Sitiveni Rabuka underscored the adherence to due process in reaching this decision, with the principles of natural justice at its core.

Unanswered Calls and Unheeded Warnings

According to Rabuka, multiple opportunities were given to Radrodro to explain his actions. Three letters were dispatched to the Education Minister since September, and discussions were held with Deputy Prime Minister and SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka. Despite these attempts, Radrodro failed to respond adequately, leading to his dismissal.

Respecting Rule of Law and Due Process

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of respecting due process and the rule of law, underlining their significance for Fiji's progress and democratic values. He expressed his disappointment to Deputy Prime Minister and SODELPA Party leader Viliame Gavoka, informing him of Radrodro's dismissal. The Education Ministry will now be added to Gavoka's portfolio, expanding his responsibilities to include Tourism and Civil Aviation.

As the dust settles on this political upheaval, the Prime Minister's decision sends a clear message about the weight of constitutional authority and the importance of adherence to due process and law in the nation's political machinery.