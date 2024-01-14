Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations

In the wake of serious accusations against key constitutional office holders, the Attorney-General of Fiji, Siromi Turaga, has underscored the indispensability of due process. Turaga delineated that distinctive protocols are employed to tackle complaints against various officers, with the Judicial Services Commission and the Constitutional Offices Commission playing pivotal roles.

Process of Investigation

The Judicial Services Commission shoulders the responsibility of handling allegations against the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Simultaneously, the Constitutional Offices Commission is charged with addressing complaints against other constitutional office holders, including the Commissioner of Prisons, the Supervisor of Elections, and the Commissioner of Police.

Recording Allegations

Turaga, a member of the Constitutional Offices Commission, explained that allegations are meticulously documented in chronological order and subsequently relayed to the concerned office holders for their response. He emphasized that due process implies the use of a tribunal to ascertain if any misconduct has transpired.

Comparing Past and Present

He further critiqued the previous administration for disregarding such procedures. Under the former regime, the Constitutional Offices Commission was primarily swayed by the FijiFirst party, with negligible representation from the opposition. However, the incumbent administration has ensured a more equitable representation in the commission. The current composition includes the Opposition Leader, his nominee Tupou Draunidalo, the Prime Minister’s nominee Jon Apted, and Cema Bolabola. This diversified representation is suggestive of a more balanced and fair decision-making process.