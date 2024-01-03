en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fiji

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) has raised its voice in disappointment following the recent announcement of a list of councillors and special administrators, wherein only 2 out of 27 individuals are women. This development has sparked controversy given the persistent advocacy for equal gender representation in leadership roles in Fiji.

Contradiction in Gender Representation

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh, has brought to light the glaring contradiction between this outcome and Fiji’s near gender-parity population. She questioned the evident absence of women’s voices in local political spaces, underscoring the need for a more balanced representation that reflects the country’s demographic.

Fiji’s Obligations under CEDAW

In the wake of this situation, FWRM has reminded the government of Fiji’s obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Fiji ratified this international treaty in 1995, committing to Articles 7 and 8 that mandate the state to take measures against discrimination of women in politics and public life. Furthermore, CEDAW’s General Recommendation No. 25 clarifies that Temporary Special Measures (TSM), aimed at expediting gender equality, are not considered discriminatory.

Upholding Sustainable Development Goals

Singh also referenced the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 5, which urges governments to ensure women’s full participation and equal opportunities in leadership across all decision-making levels. FWRM’s stance is clear: fair representation is not just a matter of principle, but a governmental duty and is essential for making appropriate and relevant decisions for the people.

In light of these factors, the organization has called upon the government to fulfill its international commitments and to take concrete steps towards gender-responsive governance. This includes ensuring fair representation within councils and other political forums, a move that is not just warranted but crucial for the progress and development of Fiji.

0
Fiji Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By Dil Bar Irshad

David Group's $2 Billion Casino Project: A Game-Changer for Fiji's Employment Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fiji Repeals Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Amidst Evolving Health Landscape

By Rafia Tasleem

Year 8 Students Celebrate Graduation at The Learning Centre: A Transition Marked With Pride

By BNN Correspondents

'Angel Avengers' Begin 2024 with Connect to Impact Youth Symposium in ...
@Fiji · 4 hours
'Angel Avengers' Begin 2024 with Connect to Impact Youth Symposium in ...
heart comment 0
Fiji’s Western Town Councils Mourns Loss of Two Former Officials

By Wojciech Zylm

Fiji's Western Town Councils Mourns Loss of Two Former Officials
Flour Mills of Fiji: A Model of Corporate Social Responsibility

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Flour Mills of Fiji: A Model of Corporate Social Responsibility
Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility
Amitesh Deo Calls for Increased Environmental Responsibility in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Amitesh Deo Calls for Increased Environmental Responsibility in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Cassutt Withdraws Proposed Resolution Against LANL's Plutonium Pit Production
9 seconds
Jamie Cassutt Withdraws Proposed Resolution Against LANL's Plutonium Pit Production
Irish Government Faces Opposition Over New Asylum Seeker Reception Centers
26 seconds
Irish Government Faces Opposition Over New Asylum Seeker Reception Centers
Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos' Loan Early
31 seconds
Arsenal in Talks with FC Nantes to End Marquinhos' Loan Early
Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club's Struggle
36 seconds
Adolphe Hakizimana Joins AS Kigali: A Strategic Move Amidst Club's Struggle
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
3 mins
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
3 mins
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
3 mins
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
4 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
4 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app