Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) has raised its voice in disappointment following the recent announcement of a list of councillors and special administrators, wherein only 2 out of 27 individuals are women. This development has sparked controversy given the persistent advocacy for equal gender representation in leadership roles in Fiji.

Contradiction in Gender Representation

FWRM Executive Director, Nalini Singh, has brought to light the glaring contradiction between this outcome and Fiji’s near gender-parity population. She questioned the evident absence of women’s voices in local political spaces, underscoring the need for a more balanced representation that reflects the country’s demographic.

Fiji’s Obligations under CEDAW

In the wake of this situation, FWRM has reminded the government of Fiji’s obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). Fiji ratified this international treaty in 1995, committing to Articles 7 and 8 that mandate the state to take measures against discrimination of women in politics and public life. Furthermore, CEDAW’s General Recommendation No. 25 clarifies that Temporary Special Measures (TSM), aimed at expediting gender equality, are not considered discriminatory.

Upholding Sustainable Development Goals

Singh also referenced the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 5, which urges governments to ensure women’s full participation and equal opportunities in leadership across all decision-making levels. FWRM’s stance is clear: fair representation is not just a matter of principle, but a governmental duty and is essential for making appropriate and relevant decisions for the people.

In light of these factors, the organization has called upon the government to fulfill its international commitments and to take concrete steps towards gender-responsive governance. This includes ensuring fair representation within councils and other political forums, a move that is not just warranted but crucial for the progress and development of Fiji.