Fiifi Kwetey Counters Tribalism Accusations and Criticises NPP's Divisive Tactics

In a recent turn of events, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of Ghana's primary opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has candidly addressed allegations of tribalism levelled against him. The accusations, he asserts, have been falsely propagated by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A video gained significant attention on social media platforms, seemingly portraying Kwetey making inflammatory remarks about Ashantis and Ewes, two ethnic groups in Ghana. Kwetey has emphatically denied these allegations, branding the claims as 'misleading' and 'inaccurate'. He maintains that the video was maliciously manipulated to distort his authentic utterances from an NDC retreat in January 2023.

The True Intent of Kwetey's Remarks

According to Kwetey, his actual intention during the retreat was to underscore the significance of the NDC to the inhabitants of the Volta region. He aimed to foster a sense of unity, encouraging them to perceive the party as a cohesive force, rather than a divisive entity. The portrayal of his comments in the viral video, thus, stands in stark contrast to his original message.

Kwetey has pointed an accusatory finger at the NPP, blaming them for resorting to divisive strategies involving religion and tribal politics in a desperate bid to cling to power.

He has called upon Ghanaians to treat such allegations with the contempt they deserve, viewing them as a manifestation of the NPP's anxiety ahead of the 2024 elections.