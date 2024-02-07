Fifteen Years in Jail: Zakariya's Battle for Justice

On February 5, 2024, Zakariya, a 19-year-old from Kerala marked the completion of his 15th year behind bars. He was implicated in the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast case, accused of constructing bomb timers. The shadow of his incarceration has loomed large over his mother, Beyummah, who has waged a relentless battle for his release, challenging the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) under which her son was charged.

The Struggle of a Single Mother

The death of Beyummah's husband when Zakariya was merely 10 years old thrust the family into a world of hardship. Supported by relatives, Zakariya dropped out of his B.Com studies, enrolling in an electronics course and working at mobile stores to shoulder the family responsibilities. His arrest by the Karnataka Police, without local police notification, led to societal stigmatization. Gradually, however, public opinion has shifted, driven by the persisting belief in Zakariya's innocence.

A Civic Movement for Justice

A civic movement, spurred by Islamic scholar Abdul Nasar Madani and Zakariya's cousin Shuhaib, has been advocating for Zakariya's release. The movement cites inconsistencies in the charges and police intimidation, as well as coerced witness statements against Zakariya. Despite being urged to confess in exchange for release, Zakariya has steadfastly maintained his innocence, a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

Challenging the UAPA

In her fight for her son's freedom, Beyummah has taken the battle to the Supreme Court of India, challenging the constitutionality of the UAPA. She argues that the Act violates fundamental rights, a claim that has garnered public interest and support from civil groups. This case, while personal for Beyummah and Zakariya, has profound implications for the nation's legal system and its commitment to uphold individual rights against sweeping security laws.