Elections

Fifi Kwetey’s Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Election

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Fifi Kwetey’s Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Election

As the electoral fog thickens over Ghana, a new strategy has emerged from the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Fifi Kwetey, a commanding figure within the party, has advised former President John Mahama to steer clear of direct political confrontations with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This approach, he suggests, is part of a broader strategy to maintain focus on the party’s campaign messages and to deflect the personal political skirmishes characteristic of election periods.

Mahama urged to concentrate on campaign promises

In a recent political gathering, Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, urged Mahama to trust his party members to handle the political discourse with Bawumia. He emphasized the need for the NDC flagbearer to focus his energies on elucidating campaign promises, policy proposals, and party manifestos to the public.

Kwetey pledges to handle Bawumia

Kwetey has assured that the party leadership will act as a buffer, absorbing and responding to any political jabs from the Vice President. He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to ensure that Bawumia is held accountable for any transgressions against Mahama. In essence, the NDC leadership is ready to stand as a protective barrier between Mahama and Bawumia.

Addressing complacency and rallying for support

Kwetey’s address also touched on the importance of avoiding complacency within the party. He urged parliamentary candidates to align their personal victories with the broader goal—securing a decisive win for the flagbearer. This strategy highlights the NDC’s priority to balance the individual ambitions of its members with the collective objective of the party as Ghana gears up for the 2024 general elections.

Elections Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

