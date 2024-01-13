en English
Elections

Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
In the midst of the simmering political climate in Ghana, a key figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has advised former President John Mahama to steer clear of exchanges with the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This directive is suggestive of the NDC’s tactical approach to address comments or challenges posed directly by Dr. Bawumia, marking a shift in the political play ahead of the 2024 general elections.

NDC’s Tactical Manoeuvre

This move by Fifi Kwetey provides a glimpse into the NDC’s strategy as the 2024 general elections draw nearer. The political landscape in Ghana is rife with competition, and the roles of key political figures in shaping public discourse and party tactics are crucial. As the electoral contest approaches, parties are actively positioning themselves and their members to secure an advantage.

Former President’s Stand on VAT

Meanwhile, former President John Mahama has echoed calls for the reversal of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, contending that it would only escalate the cost of electricity, which has already risen by 29 percent. Energy expert Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku echoed Mahama’s criticism, arguing that the timing of the VAT introduction was inappropriate, given the current circumstances.

Upholding Integrity and Honesty

In another development, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate for the NDC, cautioned party members against dabbling in corrupt practices if the party triumphs in the forthcoming election. Mahama stressed that any party member found guilty of corruption would not be shielded but left to face the music at anti-corruption institutions. He further encouraged party executives and ex-government appointees to uphold the values of integrity and honesty in preparation for the 2024 elections.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

