Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the clock ticks towards the 2024 general elections in Ghana, political tensions are beginning to heat up, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) strategising to control the narrative and manage political debates. The latest development in this saga involves a statement from Fifi Kwetey, a prominent member of the NDC, directed at former President John Mahama.

Fifi Kwetey’s Warning

Kwetey urged Mahama to refrain from engaging with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current Vice President of Ghana. He indicated that members of the NDC will handle any political discourse or confrontations with Dr. Bawumia. This move seems to be a strategic approach by the NDC to maintain a unified party stance and ensure that engagements with political opponents are carefully managed.

Targeting Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia has been accused by Kwetey of aligning himself with individuals responsible for the destruction of the country and lacking shame. He also critiqued Bawumia’s ambition to lead the country, pointing to his involvement with a group that has, according to Kwetey, humiliated and destroyed Ghana. It’s clear that the NDC is gearing up to confront Bawumia and his allies, with Kwetey’s statement serving as a stern warning.

Looking Ahead to the 2024 Elections

This political maneuvering comes in anticipation of the 2024 general elections. The NDC’s decision to have specific party representatives engage with the Vice President reveals their strategic approach to political discourse. As the elections draw nearer, it will be interesting to observe how this dynamic evolves and the impact it has on the political landscape in Ghana.