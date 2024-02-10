Kisii Funeral Erupts in Chaos as Officials Clash Over Allegations

In an unexpected turn of events, a funeral in Kisii County became the stage for a heated confrontation between Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and Kisii Governor Simba Arati. The incident unfolded during the burial of Daniel Nyaribo, the late principal of Kisii National Polytechnic, on February 10, 2024.

Advertisment

As Machogu delivered his speech, he was met with boos from the youth in attendance. Unfazed, the Cabinet Secretary accused Arati of inciting chaos and using the youth to disrupt the peace. In a surprising move, Machogu concluded his address without inviting Arati to speak.

Governor Arati, however, was not deterred. He responded with a scathing rebuke, accusing Machogu of colluding with rogue police officers to disrupt peace in the county. Arati also directed criticism towards County Commissioner Bowen for his comments during the funeral.

Tensions between Arati and South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro have been escalating, leading to violent clashes in the recent past. In January, differences between the two resulted in injuries to four people. The confrontation between Machogu and Arati has further fueled the volatile political climate in the region.

Advertisment

A County Commissioner's Warning

In light of the recent events, newly appointed Kisii County Commissioner Joseph Kibet issued a stern warning. He declared that the government will not hesitate to take action against any leader instigating violence in the county.

As the dust settles on the tumultuous funeral, questions linger about the future of peace and stability in Kisii County. The public altercation between Machogu and Arati serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated political tensions simmering beneath the surface.

While the late Daniel Nyaribo was laid to rest amidst chaos, his legacy as an educator and community leader remains a beacon of hope for many.