Fiery Debate on GB News: Brexit's Impact on UK Agriculture

On a recent GB News program marking the fourth anniversary of the UK's EU departure, host Jacob Rees-Mogg and farmer David Catt engaged in a fiery exchange over the repercussions of Brexit on British agriculture. Catt, a wholesaler, passionately argued that Brexit has "destroyed" the UK's ability to export agricultural products to the EU as a result of escalated bureaucracy and financial constraints.

Contrasting Views on Brexit Impact

Rees-Mogg, in stark contrast to Catt's assertions, maintained that overall exports to the EU have amplified since Brexit. He touted the potential benefits for British farmers from more competitive markets and new free trade agreements with other nations. However, Catt was quick to counter, underscoring the protection previously offered by the EU's common agricultural policy (CAP). He also laid bare the current struggles confronting UK farmers, including labor shortages and the shift from traditional farming to new pursuits like vineyards.

Debate on the Future of British Agriculture

As the conversation grew more heated, Catt elucidated the challenges currently faced by farmers, including the complexities of the new Environment Land Management Schemes, the unequal distribution of subsidies, and the difficulties faced by small-scale farmers. He also raised concerns about food issues such as food poverty, obesity, and the decline in horticulture production in the UK. Despite Rees-Mogg's optimism about the potential opportunities in emerging markets and reduced regulations, Catt remained skeptical, emphasizing the impracticality of erecting trade barriers with the UK's largest food customer. The debate concluded abruptly as Rees-Mogg decided to conclude the interview amidst escalating tensions.

Consequences of Brexit on UK Food Security

The discussion illuminated the potential impact of Brexit on UK agriculture, from new border controls on food imports from the EU, rising food prices, disruptions to the food supply chain, to concerns about the UK's food security. The program highlighted the concerns of industry groups and experts about the potential consequences of the new border measures. The dialogue underscored the importance of a broader debate on the role of UK food and farming in the post-Brexit era and the need for farmers to form cooperatives and negotiate as a group to address the challenges faced by British agriculture in a post-Brexit landscape.