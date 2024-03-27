Fiery Assembly Session Expected: BJP Protests Against Kejriwal's 'Jail Se Sarkar' Model

Today's assembly session is anticipated to be highly charged, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's governance model, derisively termed 'jail se sarkar', following his recent arrest. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has found himself at the center of a political storm after his detention in connection with a liquor bribery case.

Backdrop of Arrest and Public Outcry

Kejriwal's arrest has sparked a wave of protests across New Delhi, with AAP supporters demanding his immediate release. The situation escalated when Indian police detained dozens of protesters, preventing them from marching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. This incident has not only heightened tensions in the capital but has also drawn national attention to the alleged excise policy scam for the year 2021-22, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims involves corruption in the formulation of the Delhi government's excise policy.

Legal Battle and Political Implications

The Delhi High Court, which is hearing a plea by Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand by the ED, has expressed hesitancy in granting any interim relief without first issuing a notice to the ED. The court's decision is eagerly awaited, as it may have significant implications for Kejriwal's political career and the AAP's future. Meanwhile, AAP MLAs and supporters have been vocal in their criticism, labeling the arrest an attack on democracy and a concerted effort to derail Kejriwal's governance.

BJP's Stance and Today's Assembly Session

The BJP's planned protest in today's assembly session against what they've termed the 'jail se sarkar' model highlights the deepening political rift in Indian politics. The session is expected to witness heated debates and exchanges, with the BJP likely to question the ethical and legal standing of Kejriwal's governance. On the other side, AAP members are prepared to defend their leader, asserting his innocence and accusing the central government of political vendetta.

The recent events surrounding Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the ensuing political fallout serve as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of Indian politics. As the assembly session unfolds, it will be crucial to monitor how these developments affect the political landscape, public opinion, and the course of justice in the case at hand. Today's session not only holds immediate political significance but may also set the tone for future interactions between the ruling party and the opposition in India.