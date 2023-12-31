en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin

In what has sparked a political stir in Ireland, Micheal Martin, the Tanaiste and leader of the Fianna Fail party, has confirmed that the next European Commissioner nominee from Ireland will hail from the Fianna Fail party. This decision contradicts the desires of the current European Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness, who has expressed her willingness to continue in her role. The government’s choice for the next term, however, appears to be leaning towards a Fianna Fail nominee.

A Political Tug of War Over EU Commissioner Nominee

Despite McGuinness’s intention to maintain her position as European Commissioner for financial stability, financial services, and capital markets union, Martin has rejected her continuation. Martin has explicitly stated that the next nominee should be a member of the Fianna Fail party, a stance that contrasts with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s opinion. Varadkar has emphasized that the nominee does not necessarily have to be from Fianna Fail, sparking a potential conflict within the Irish political landscape. The question of the next nominee has ignited a political tug of war, with both Martin and Varadkar refusing to provide a definitive answer on McGuinness’s future.

Fianna Fail’s Potential Candidate and Future Plans

While Martin has clarified that he will not be running for the position himself, speculation points towards Minister for Finance Michael McGrath as a potential candidate. Concurrently, Martin has dismissed rumors of his interest in running for the next presidential election in 2025, choosing to focus on policy issues instead. This announcement signifies a strategic move by Martin and the Fianna Fail party to reinforce their political strength within the European Commission.

Varadkar on IMF’s Future and Uncertain Agreements

Varadkar, on the other hand, has downplayed suggestions that Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe might be considered for the role of managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Varadkar’s stance is based on the anticipation that the current managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, will seek a second term. Despite Martin’s claims of a ‘clear understanding and agreement’ that the next EU Commissioner nominee would be chosen by the Fianna Fail party, Varadkar maintains there is ‘no written agreement’ on the matter, adding further fuel to the political dispute.

In the midst of these political crosswinds, Martin is preparing for his upcoming visits to Colombia and Mexico. His focus during these visits will be to strengthen economic relationships and political ties between Ireland and these Latin American nations. Discussions regarding the global drug trade challenges, as well as the Kinahan cartel’s activities in the region, are also anticipated during these visits.

0
Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment

By BNN Correspondents

Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Dublin's Former Shipwright Pub Engulfed in Fire Amid False Anti-Immigration Rumors

By Bijay Laxmi

Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
@Ireland · 1 hour
Preserving Irish Heritage: The Townland Atlas of Ulster ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them

By BNN Correspondents

Michaella Rice Faces Six Charges: Dangerous Driving and Bodily Harm Among Them
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather

By Salman Khan

Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: From Environmental Violations to Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
47 seconds
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
1 min
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
1 min
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
2 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
4 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
8 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
10 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
11 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
11 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
50 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app