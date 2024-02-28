Fianna Fáil's O'Sullivan Advocates for €50M Fund to Boost Local Piers, Harbours in Ireland

Deputy Christopher O'Sullivan, representing Fianna Fáil and serving as the spokesperson for coastal communities, has made a significant push for the establishment of a €50 million fund aimed at the development of local authority-owned piers and harbours across Ireland. Highlighting the disparity in funding between those owned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and local authorities, O'Sullivan has brought to light a pressing issue affecting coastal infrastructure and its potential for enhancing tourism, the fishing industry, and offshore wind capabilities.

Advertisment

Addressing the Funding Discrepancy

O'Sullivan pointed out that while DAFM-owned piers and harbours benefit from a more substantial funding pool of about five million per annum, local authority-owned counterparts struggle to secure enough funds for necessary enhancements. Drawing inspiration from the Brexit Adjustment: Local Authority Marine Infrastructure (BALAMI) Scheme, which previously allocated €50 million for once-off payments to local marine infrastructure, O'Sullivan emphasized the transformative impact such investment can have, citing the example of the €48 million extension at Castletownbere in his constituency.

Proposal for Enhanced Coastal Development

Advertisment

In his address to the Dáil, O'Sullivan argued for the establishment of a similar fund dedicated solely to the improvement of local authority-owned piers and harbours. By doing so, he believes, Ireland can unlock immense potential in tourism, fishing, and offshore wind sectors, areas crucial for the nation's economic growth and environmental sustainability. Minister Simon Harris, responding to O'Sullivan's proposal, expressed a willingness to consider the suggestion in collaboration with Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, recognizing the community's desire for tangible improvements.

Implications for Ireland's Coastal Communities

The establishment of a €50 million fund for the development of local authority-owned piers and harbours could mark a turning point for Ireland's coastal communities. Beyond the immediate benefits of enhanced infrastructure, such an investment promises to bolster local economies, create jobs, and promote sustainable practices within the marine sector. The potential for increased tourism and the expansion of the fishing industry, coupled with the development of offshore wind capabilities, presents a forward-looking vision for Ireland's coastal areas, one that aligns with global trends towards renewable energy and sustainable economic development.

This initiative, while in the proposal stage, underlines the critical need for equitable funding across all marine infrastructure, regardless of ownership. As discussions progress, the potential for this €50 million fund to become a reality offers hope and excitement for the future of Ireland's coastal communities, signaling a commitment to their prosperity and the sustainable use of marine resources.