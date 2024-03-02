Fianna Fáil Cllr McEvoy Advocates for Traffic Calming on Stradbally Slip Road

Addressing safety concerns, Fianna Fáil's Cllr Paschal McEvoy has made a plea to Laois County Council for the implementation of traffic calming measures on a key slip road in Stradbally. During a recent meeting with council officials, McEvoy emphasized the necessity of slowing down motorists on the slip road from Rathmore Road onto Main Street, a crucial route for local traffic. Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh responded, promising an on-site evaluation to determine appropriate measures.

Community Safety at the Forefront

The call for traffic calming stems from growing concerns over the safety of pedestrians and motorists navigating the slip road into Stradbally's Main Street. Recognizing the road's importance to the community, Cllr McEvoy advocated for solutions that would not impede traffic flow but ensure a safer passage for all. The initiative has garnered support from fellow councillors, including Cllr PJ Kelly and Cllr Aidan Mullins, highlighting a unified push for improved road safety within the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

Collaborative Efforts for a Safer Stradbally

In response to the motion tabled by Cllr McEvoy, Laois County Council's commitment to collaborating with elected members signifies a proactive approach to addressing community concerns. The planned site meeting between council officials and Cllr McEvoy aims to identify and implement effective traffic calming strategies, demonstrating a responsive and considered approach to public safety and community well-being.

Anticipated Outcomes and Community Impact

As Stradbally residents await the outcome of the council's evaluation, the anticipation builds for measures that will enhance safety without disrupting the daily lives of those who rely on this vital route. The collaborative effort between local government and community representatives serves as a model for addressing safety concerns in a manner that respects the needs and priorities of all stakeholders. With a focus on slowing traffic to create a safer environment, the initiative promises to bring positive changes to Stradbally's roadways, potentially setting a precedent for similar actions in other areas.

The push for traffic calming on the slip road from Rathmore Road onto Main Street in Stradbally reflects a broader commitment to road safety and community welfare. By focusing on preventive measures and collaborative solutions, Laois County Council, alongside Cllr McEvoy and supporting councillors, aims to create a safer, more navigable environment for Stradbally's residents and visitors alike. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life in the community, with the potential to inspire further safety improvements throughout the region.