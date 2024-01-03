FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village

Outrage surges in the heart of Zhidu Village, Abuja, as over 1,500 families stare down the barrel of homelessness. The Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) plan to bulldoze their homes without offering compensation or resettlement has ignited a storm of protest among the village residents.

A Violation of Human Rights

Representing the residents, Apostle Prosper E. Eromosele condemned the FHA’s actions as a blatant violation of human rights. The planned demolition, he insisted, leaves the residents vulnerable and teeters on the brink of dire consequences. The specter of homelessness looms over their heads, casting a long, dark shadow over their future.

A Cry for Justice

The residents have not taken this threat lying down. They have demanded that the FHA halt the demolition plans and engage in fair negotiations for compensation or resettallment. Their voices, unified and resolute, echo across the village, amplifying their collective plea for justice.

Call for Political Intervention

The residents have also reached out to significant political figures. They have called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu to step in and intervene. Their plea extends beyond the boundaries of their village, seeking to resonate within the corridors of power.

A Related Development

In a parallel development that further fuels the residents’ insecurities, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has directed the evacuation of the Nuwalege community. The directive, communicated through the Department of Development Control, intends to accommodate the Nigerian Air Force’s presidential fleet. This move, while seemingly unrelated, adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation.