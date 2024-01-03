en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village

Outrage surges in the heart of Zhidu Village, Abuja, as over 1,500 families stare down the barrel of homelessness. The Federal Housing Authority’s (FHA) plan to bulldoze their homes without offering compensation or resettlement has ignited a storm of protest among the village residents.

A Violation of Human Rights

Representing the residents, Apostle Prosper E. Eromosele condemned the FHA’s actions as a blatant violation of human rights. The planned demolition, he insisted, leaves the residents vulnerable and teeters on the brink of dire consequences. The specter of homelessness looms over their heads, casting a long, dark shadow over their future.

A Cry for Justice

The residents have not taken this threat lying down. They have demanded that the FHA halt the demolition plans and engage in fair negotiations for compensation or resettallment. Their voices, unified and resolute, echo across the village, amplifying their collective plea for justice.

Call for Political Intervention

The residents have also reached out to significant political figures. They have called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu to step in and intervene. Their plea extends beyond the boundaries of their village, seeking to resonate within the corridors of power.

A Related Development

In a parallel development that further fuels the residents’ insecurities, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has directed the evacuation of the Nuwalege community. The directive, communicated through the Department of Development Control, intends to accommodate the Nigerian Air Force’s presidential fleet. This move, while seemingly unrelated, adds another layer of complexity to the already tense situation.

0
Human Rights Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UN Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital: The Human Cost of Conflict

By Safak Costu

AllianceBernstein Celebrates Eight Years of Equality Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik

By Safak Costu

Islamabad Senator Honors City's 'Real VIPs' at Festive Event

By Rizwan Shah

Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 32 mins
Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
heart comment 0
Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Thermo Fisher Scientific Halts DNA Kit Sales in Tibet Amid Human Rights Concerns
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil’s Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?

By Momen Zellmi

YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
Ugandan LGBT Activist Steven Kabuye Stabbed: A Harrowing Revelation of Homophobia

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ugandan LGBT Activist Steven Kabuye Stabbed: A Harrowing Revelation of Homophobia
Hao Ming’s Imprisonment: An Embodiment of China’s Religious Persecution

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hao Ming's Imprisonment: An Embodiment of China's Religious Persecution
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
26 seconds
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
47 seconds
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
57 seconds
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
1 min
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
1 min
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
2 mins
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
2 mins
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
2 mins
NFL Week 18 Offensive Line Rankings: Steelers Struggle, Ravens Retain, Colts Climb, and Titans Tumble
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
3 mins
Kent County Council Braces for 2024 Financial Challenges: A Message of Resilience and Resolve
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
3 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app