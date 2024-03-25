FG, States, LGs Receive Record N10.14 Trillion: Socio-Economic Growth Stalls

Since President Bola Tinubu's policy shifts, including the removal of petrol subsidy and the flotation of the naira, Nigeria's federal, state, and local governments have seen a significant increase in federal allocations, totaling N10.14 trillion in 2023. Despite this financial windfall, there's scant evidence of improved socio-economic conditions for Nigerians, prompting calls for a reevaluation of government spending priorities.

Surging Allocations Amidst Rising Poverty

According to the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), the federal government bagged N4.0 trillion, states received N3.6 trillion, and local governments got N2.6 trillion in 2023. This marked a 23.5% increase over the previous year. Yet, with over 140 million citizens living in multidimensional poverty, the question looms: where has all the money gone? Delta and Rivers, buoyed by oil and gas earnings, topped the revenue chart, while Nasarawa lagged significantly behind.

Political Elites vs. The People

Despite promises from Tinubu that subsidy proceeds would enhance citizens' well-being, observable benefits are minimal, with only sporadic humanitarian efforts noticed. Meanwhile, government officials continue to enjoy lavish expenditures, including the National Assembly's N57.6 billion SUV spree. This disconnect between political class indulgences and the populace's hardships underscores a growing socio-economic divide, exacerbated by escalating violence, food insecurity, and a stagnant power sector.

Urgent Call for Accountability

As Nigerians grapple with severe economic challenges following policy changes, the urgency for governmental accountability has never been more critical. With inflation soaring and over 40% of Nigerians lacking grid electricity, the need for strategic investment in essential services is palpable. Citizens are urged to demand more from their leaders, leveraging constitutional mechanisms to advocate for responsible governance and prioritization of public welfare over personal gains.

Amidst these challenging times, the spotlight on federal allocations and their utilization—or lack thereof—invites a national introspection on the course of Nigeria's socio-economic development. As the country navigates these turbulent waters, the collective resolve of its people to hold their leaders accountable could herald a new dawn of prosperity and equitable growth.