FG Directs NERC to Revoke Licenses of Underperforming DisCos in Power Sector Overhaul

In an unprecedented move signaling a major shake-up in Nigeria's power sector, the Federal Government has mandated the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to cancel the licenses of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) failing to meet performance benchmarks.

This directive, aimed at enhancing power supply across the nation, comes amid ongoing challenges including erratic power supply and infrastructural woes. The Minister of Power's announcement underscores the government's commitment to restructure the sector for improved efficiency and reliability.

Background and Immediate Impetus

The decision to target non-performing DisCos for license revocation stems from their persistent inability to distribute available electric power effectively. This inadequacy has been a significant bottleneck in the nation's quest for stable electricity, with the Minister of Power highlighting the critical role of distribution in reaching end-users.

Despite the generation of about 4,000MW of power—far below the national requirement but sufficient for current distribution capabilities—consumers continue to grapple with power shortages. Factors contributing to these shortages include low gas supply to generators, maintenance activities, and vandalism, as reported by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Strategic Measures and Future Plans

In response, the Federal Government's strategic overhaul involves not just penalizing underperformers but also breaking down existing DisCos to create smaller, more manageable entities.

This restructuring is accompanied by the potential issuance of new franchises aimed at fostering competition and enhancing service delivery. Furthermore, the government has laid out a plan to escalate power generation from the current 4,000MW to 6,000MW within the next six months. This ambitious goal will be pursued through the settlement of outstanding debts to power generators and gas suppliers, thereby ensuring a more stable gas supply to power stations.