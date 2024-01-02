en English
Elections

Fernandes’ Significant Fundraising Achievement Boosts Senate Campaign

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Fernandes’ Significant Fundraising Achievement Boosts Senate Campaign

Massachusetts is witnessing an early flurry of financial activity in the campaign for the Plymouth and Barnstable District Senate seat, with Representative Dylan Fernandes standing out with a significant fundraising achievement. The Falmouth Democrat has reported raising a robust $83,664 in December, a collection gathered from 350 donors. This fundraising milestone marks a potent start to Fernandes’ campaign, strongly echoing his commitment towards infusing the communities with fresh energy and experienced leadership to enhance affordability and vitality.

Senator Susan Moran Steps Down

The current representative of the district, Senator Susan Moran, also a Democrat, has announced she will not be seeking reelection. Instead, Moran has her sights set on an elected county position, leaving the field open for a new leader to step in. Fernandes’ early fundraising success indicates a solid foundation of support for his campaign, inviting a close watch on the unfolding political narrative in the Plymouth and Barnstable District.

Endorsement from Governor Maura Healey

Fernandes’ dedication to addressing affordable housing, job creation, and infrastructure has won him the endorsement of Governor Maura Healey. This recognition further amplifies Fernandes’ commitment to the communities he seeks to represent, underscoring his focus on key issues that resonate with the district’s constituents. The Governor’s endorsement lends additional credibility and momentum to his campaign, potentially positioning him as a strong contender for the Senate seat.

Republican Candidates in the Race

On the Republican front, Kari MacRae, a member of the Bourne School Committee, has also declared her candidature for the race. MacRae reported raising just over $1,500 in December, indicating an early stage in her campaign efforts. Meanwhile, another potential Republican candidate, Plymouth Representative Mathew Muratore, is reportedly considering entering the race. His decision remains awaited, adding another layer of intrigue to the evolving political landscape in the district.

Elections
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

