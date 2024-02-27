Fergus Ewing Suspended from SNP for Supporting No-Confidence Motion Against Greens Minister

Amidst a turbulent political landscape, Fergus Ewing, a seasoned Scottish National Party (SNP) Member of the Scottish Parliament for Inverness and Nairn, faces a week-long suspension starting from midnight. This unprecedented move comes after Ewing's backing of a no-confidence motion against Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater, spotlighting deep rifts within SNP's ranks over party discipline and the contentious deposit return scheme.

Internal Conflict and Authoritarian Accusations

Ewing's critique of the SNP's evolving approach towards party discipline casts a spotlight on a broader conversation about democracy and personal freedom within political parties. He argues that recent changes, demanding whole-group approval for conscience votes, mark a departure from the party's earlier practices and principles. Citing this shift as evidence of the SNP's slide towards authoritarianism, Ewing expresses concern over the implications for individual agency and effective representation of constituents' interests.

Clash with the Greens

The friction between SNP and its coalition partner, the Scottish Greens, is another focal point of Ewing's critique. He questions the unilateral loyalty demanded by the SNP in support of the Greens, drawing attention to instances where the Greens have appeared to dictate terms affecting SNP leadership and donor relationships. This, according to Ewing, underscores a disbalance in the cooperation between the two parties, potentially undermining the SNP's autonomy and electoral prospects.

Call for Party Democracy and Future Outlook

In a defiant stance, Ewing calls for the removal of the clause requiring group agreement for a conscience vote, invoking the leadership style of former SNP leader Alex Salmond as a model for embracing dissent within party ranks. Looking ahead, Ewing vows to continue advocating for his constituents' interests, challenging the party to reconcile its approach to discipline with democratic principles. His suspension raises critical questions about the SNP's direction, party unity, and the balance between collective strategy and individual conscience in political decision-making.