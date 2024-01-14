en English
International Relations

FEPA: A Groundbreaking Move in the U.S. Anti-Bribery Efforts

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Marking a historic stride in the United States’ anti-bribery efforts, the Foreign Extortion Prevention Act (FEPA) was signed into law as part of an extensive defense spending bill on December 22, 2023. This groundbreaking legislation represents the most significant advancement since the enactment of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in 1977.

A Bold Response to a Legal Loophole

The FCPA prohibited public corporations or domestic concerns from offering or giving bribes and mandated proper accounting for such transactions. However, it primarily addressed the supply side of bribery, leaving a loophole by not explicitly criminalizing the demand for bribes by foreign officials. FEPA closes this loophole, criminalizing the demand or receipt of bribes by foreign officials and thus exerting an extraterritorial reach. This implies that such bribery is punishable in the U.S. even if it occurs elsewhere.

Leveling the Playing Field

The enactment of the FEPA is expected to level the playing field for U.S. businesses, reduce foreign corruption, and help the U.S. comply with international obligations, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Anti-Bribery Convention.

Enforcing FEPA: The Power of Secret Indictments

The enforcement of FEPA may benefit from the strategy of secret indictments and the allure of the U.S. as a tourist destination. This approach is exemplified by the arrest of former Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt, who was apprehended at Miami International Airport after a family vacation in Florida. Tourist attractions like Disney World can serve as a trap for foreign officials unaware that they are under indictment in the U.S.

The recently enacted FEPA allows federal prosecutors to bring charges against corrupt foreign officials and individuals, with penalties of up to 15 years in prison and heavy fines. The potential legal and diplomatic implications of FEPA may significantly impact individuals and the geopolitical landscape, heralding a new era in the fight against global corruption.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

