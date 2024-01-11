Femi Falana Calls on President Tinubu to Address Nigeria’s Rising Insecurity

In the face of growing insecurity in Nigeria, prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has urged President Bola Tinubu to convene a meeting with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Falana voiced his concerns during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, highlighting the urgency of developing strategies to curb the escalating violence and criminal activities across the nation.

With frequent reports of violence and criminality unsettling the nation, Falana emphasized the importance of decisive action from the federal government.

He urged President Tinubu to spearhead efforts by summoning the NPF to a meeting aimed at tackling the issue head-on. This dialogue, Falana believes, could pave the way for a more secure Nigeria.