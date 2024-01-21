Femi Falana Advocates for Termination of Excessive Ex-Governor Pensions in Nigeria

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has amplified calls for a termination of the lavish pension schemes being enjoyed by former governors in Nigeria. Falana has lampooned the hefty pension packages that numerous ex-governors set up for themselves. This practice stands in stark contrast to their failure to discharge pensions and gratuities to state employees during their terms of office.

Pension Laws and their Disparities

Falana drew attention to the fact that over 20 former governors are now members of the Senate, a position that already provides them with considerable salaries and benefits. The pension laws of Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers states came under his scrutiny as being particularly excessive. Consequently, he highlighted two court cases where the payment of such pensions was declared null and void.

Steps Towards Reform

Despite the prevailing scenario, Falana acknowledged the commendable actions by Senators Daniel and Dankwambo, who have instructed their respective states to halt pension payments to them. Furthermore, he praised states like Kwara, Imo, and Zamfara that have taken the bold step of abolishing these pension payments altogether.

Call for Nationwide Abolition

In a pressing call for reform, Falana urged for the abolition of these pensions across all states in Nigeria. He argued that Nigeria's economy can no longer shoulder these payments while workers are denied modest pensions. Furthermore, he asserted that ex-governors should be subject to the same pension laws as all other public officers, thereby fostering a sense of equality and fairness in the system.