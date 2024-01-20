Female Ride-Hailing Driver Voices Support for Prabowo Subianto at Jakarta Gathering

In the bustling city of Jakarta, a unique gathering of Ojolet drivers became the stage for an unexpected act of support. Amid the chatter of the crowd, one voice rose above the rest - Wahyuni Maharani, a female ride-hailing driver. She was there not just as a driver, but as a vocal supporter of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto.

As Maharani took the stage, she addressed Prabowo directly, expressing her admiration for his qualities as a leader. Her words echoed through the gathering, painting a picture of Prabowo as an inspirational figure. She expressed her hope for Prabowo's success in his presidential campaign, stating her belief that he could lead Indonesia towards a prosperous future.

A Symbolic Presentation

However, her support was not just conveyed through words. In a symbolic gesture, Maharani presented Prabowo with a gift - a framed collection of small, handwritten notes from her fellow drivers. These notes contained personal messages and wishes for Prabowo, symbolizing the collective aspirations of the ride-hailing community.

Prabowo, in turn, warmly received the gift and the goodwill behind it. The event culminated in a shared moment as Prabowo posed for a photo with the drivers, holding the frame filled with their hopes and wishes for his campaign. The event, held at Lapangan Banteng, Pasar Baru, resonated with the theme 'Dua Roda Menuju Indonesia Maju, Mengantar Pesan dan Harapan untuk Indonesia Maju'.

As the gathering dispersed, the impact of Maharani's words lingered in the air. Her support for Prabowo, both as an individual and on behalf of the ride-hailing community, marked a significant moment in the presidential race. More than just a show of political preference, it was a demonstration of the hopes and aspirations of the everyday Indonesians who make up the fabric of the nation.