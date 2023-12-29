Felix Tshisekedi on the Verge of a Decisive Victory in Congo Elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi is making headway towards a decisive victory in the recent presidential elections held on December 20-21, according to partial results. They indicate a commanding 76% vote share for Tshisekedi, who seeks a second five-year term.

Significant Lead Over Competitors

Out of the 12.5 million votes counted so far, Tshisekedi has secured 9.5 million, leading his closest competitors by a significant margin.

Businessman Moise Katumbi trails behind with a 16.5% share, followed by opposition figure Martin Fayulu with 4.4%. Other candidates, including Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege, have garnered less than 1%.

Projected Win and Allegations of Fraud

Despite the country’s large electorate of nearly 44 million voters, the electoral commission (Cni) has not yet reported turnout figures. However, media projections suggest that Tshisekedi’s lead is insurmountable.

Full provisional results are expected on December 31, with the Constitutional Court slated to deliver a final verdict in January. Fayulu has rejected the election, citing ‘organized, planned fraud’.

Tense Atmosphere and Post-Election Unrest

His attempt for a post-election protest was thwarted by police. The elections, which also included legislative, provincial, and local ballots, faced logistical issues, extending voting to December 21 and in remote areas till December 27.

Observers from religious missions noted irregularities and hinted at a clear lead for one candidate without naming. Accusations of election fraud have been rampant, with opponents urging vigilance and denouncing ‘total chaos’ and ‘irregularities’ on election day. In response to potential unrest, the government has banned demonstrations and heightened security, particularly in opposition strongholds.

The campaign was also marred by security concerns in the east, where the M23 rebellion has resurged, leading to heightened tensions. Some candidates were derogatorily labelled as ‘foreigners’, reflecting the country’s history of conflict. However, amid all the chaos, Tshisekedi’s apparent victory could signal a new chapter for the Democratic Republic of Congo.