Feijóo Slams PSOE's Amnesty Deal with Catalan Parties at EPP Congress in Bucharest

At the European Popular Party (EPP) congress held in Bucharest, Romania, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of Spanish's Popular Party (PP), delivered a poignant critique against the amnesty law recently agreed upon by Spain's ruling Socialists (PSOE), Junts, and ERC. This controversial agreement, set to be voted on, has sparked significant debate over its implications for Spain's legal and political landscape.

Feijóo's Firm Standpoint

Feijóo's intervention at the EPP congress underscored his firm opposition to the amnesty law, which he argues would pardon serious offenses, including terrorism, misuse of public funds, and unilateral declarations of independence. He expressed grave concerns about the potential weakening of Spain's rule of law and the ease with which the government could be extorted. "We cannot allow a prime minister to be appointed in exchange for legal impunity," Feijóo remarked, highlighting the deepening rift between Spain's conservative factions and the current socialist-led government.

Controversial Amnesty Law

The amnesty law in question has been a focal point of contention, drawing criticism for potentially allowing individuals accused of significant crimes to evade legal accountability. Despite opposition from the PP and Vox, the bill, featuring amendments to protect those accused of terrorism among other charges, is anticipated to pass in the Spanish Congress. However, its implementation hangs in the balance, as any unconstitutionality concerns raised could stall its effect pending a ruling from the Spanish Constitutional Court.

Political Implications and Public Dissent

Feijóo's speech at the Bucharest congress shed light on the growing dissent among Spaniards and conservative groups regarding the deal. The amnesty law represents not just a legal issue but a pivotal political moment that could redefine Spain's approach to governance, national unity, and the handling of separatist movements. The PP leader's critique emphasizes the broader implications of the law, suggesting that it could set a precedent for future negotiations with separatist parties and potentially compromise the integrity of Spain's legal system.