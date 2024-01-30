Cori Bush Faces Federal Probe for Campaign Security Spending Irregularities

U.S. Representative Cori Bush finds herself under investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for questionable campaign spending on private security. The federal probe, which has seen subpoenas issued for records from her office, focuses on expenditures exceeding $700,000 on personal security since Bush's inauguration in January 2021—a figure unparalleled by any other U.S. House member in the same year.

The spending encompasses payments to multiple security firms and individuals. One such individual is Bush's husband, Cortney Merritts III, who pocketed over $104,000 for security services, a sum later reclassified as 'wage expenses.' With these transactions under scrutiny, Bush's campaign now faces accusations of converting campaign funds to personal use and fraudulently reporting campaign disbursements.

Financial Strains and Political Challenges

Financially, the campaign is in dire straits, owing about $130,000 in debt with less than $20,000 cash on hand. But the fiscal strain is not the only challenge Bush faces. Political obstacles within her district loom large. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, for instance, has withdrawn from a U.S. Senate race to contend Bush in the 2024 primary for her congressional seat. Bell's withdrawal emphasizes the need for a representative 'they can trust.'

The move by Bell comes as Bush finds herself in the midst of controversy surrounding her pro-Palestine stance, leading to significant opposition funding from pro-Israel lobbying groups. Despite the mounting pressures, Bush maintains her innocence, cooperating fully with the ongoing DOJ investigation and denying the misuse of federal funds for personal security services.