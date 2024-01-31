Federal Judge Strikes Down California's Ammunition Background Check Law

In a landmark ruling, a San Diego federal judge has struck down a California law requiring background checks for ammunition purchases. The judge cited violation of Second Amendment rights as the principal reason behind his verdict. The contentious law, unique in its rigour compared to policies in other states, necessitated individuals to undergo a background check each time they purchase bullets, with fees fluctuating between $1 and $19 based on eligibility.

California Versus Other States

Unlike many other states where residents can secure a license for ammunition purchases spanning several years, California's law mandates a background check for every bullet purchase. This stringency has been a subject of criticism, with many arguing it infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of Californians.

Criticism and Implications

One such critic is Judge Roger T. Benitez of the US District Court for the Southern District of California. He underscored the state's automated background check system, indicating it had a rejection rate of roughly 11% in the first half of 2023, equating to 58,087 denied requests for ammunition. Benitez expressed concern that these rejections might obstruct individuals from defending themselves, a right guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

Uncertain Future

The uncertainty surrounding the reasons for these purchases, whether for self-defense or sporting purposes, and the impact of these denials on individuals' constitutional rights, has sparked a contentious debate. This ruling, celebrated by the California Rifle & Pistol Association, has drawn criticism from several quarters, including California Governor Gavin Newsom. As the debate rages on, the future of the ammunition background check law in California remains uncertain.