Federal Investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz Expands to Public Corruption

The federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, previously centered around sex trafficking allegations, has broadened its scope to explore potential public corruption. The inquiry now focuses on Gaetz's ties to the medical marijuana industry, his interactions with Dr. Jason Pirozzolo, and his association with former Florida legislator, Halsey Beshears.

The investigation probes whether Gaetz and his associates sought to secure government positions for women he allegedly had sexual relationships with and if they attempted to sway legislation favoring the industry.

This investigation is tied to a 2018 Bahamas trip that Gaetz took alongside Pirozzolo and Beshears, both of whom have vested interests in Florida's burgeoning medical marijuana sector. Gaetz's advocacy for marijuana law liberalization is well-documented, stretching back to his tenure in the Florida House of Representatives. He notably sponsored a 2014 bill allowing the medical use of non-hallucinogenic marijuana extracts and a 2016 bill widening the use of medical marijuana for patients nearing death.

Heightened Scrutiny and Gaetz's Denials

Despite the mounting allegations, Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing, enlisting the help of high-profile lawyers to represent him. His associate, Joel Greenberg, may turn on him as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. However, no charges have been filed against any attendees of the controversial Bahamas trip, and representatives for both Beshears and Pirozzolo have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The House Ethics Committee has reopened its probe into Gaetz, according to ABC News. The committee started contacting multiple new witnesses and conducting interviews in July, after the Department of Justice closed its sex-trafficking investigation into Gaetz without filing charges. He remains accused of sexual misconduct, drug use, and public corruption.