Federal Investigation into Civil Rights Complaint Against I-94 Expansion in Milwaukee

In a significant development, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has embarked on an investigation into the proposed expansion of Interstate 94 in Milwaukee. The investigation is a response to a Title VI civil rights complaint, which asserts that the highway expansion project would disproportionately harm Black and Hispanic communities along the corridor. The complaint, filed by a coalition of organizations, raises profound concerns about the potential fallout of the project, such as increased carbon emissions, air pollution, water pollution, flooding, and fatal traffic crashes.

Community Call for Action

The coalition calling for action comprises groups like the Sierra Club – Wisconsin Chapter and Milwaukee Riverkeeper, among others. These organizations have made an earnest plea to Governor Tony Evers, urging him to halt the contentious project. Furthermore, they have requested the FHWA to withhold the issuance of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) or Record of Decision during the ongoing investigation.

Towards a Constructive Resolution

In their quest for a resolution, the coalition cites a precedent in Houston, Texas, where a comparable freeway expansion project faced similar opposition but was not completely halted. Instead, the project resulted in agreements for community investments in affordable housing, air quality monitoring, and green spaces. The coalition views this as a potential blueprint for a win-win solution that addresses both infrastructural needs and community concerns.

