High Court Orders Reopening of Dele Giwa Assassination Investigation

In a groundbreaking decision on February 16, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria, has directed the Federal Government to revisit and thoroughly investigate the assassination of journalist Dele Giwa, who was killed in 1986. This ruling not only reopens a dark chapter in Nigerian journalism but also places a spotlight on the government's obligation to safeguard journalists and uphold the freedoms of expression and the press as enshrined in the constitution and international human rights laws.

The judgment came as a result of a lawsuit filed by the Media Rights Agenda, a body advocating for the rights and protection of journalists in Nigeria. The case highlighted the government's failure to prevent attacks on journalists and to prosecute those responsible for such crimes, thereby violating the fundamental rights of journalists to life and freedom of expression. In a powerful affirmation of the need for accountability and protection, the court mandated the government to not only probe the unresolved murder of Dele Giwa but also ensure the investigation and prosecution of individuals implicated in the murders of other journalists.

Government's Duty to Protect

By ordering the Nigerian Government to take decisive action, the Federal High Court underscored the essential role of journalists in a democratic society and the government's duty to protect them. The ruling emphasizes that the safety of journalists is paramount and that the state bears responsibility for the actions of its law enforcement and security officials that threaten this safety. This landmark judgment serves as a reminder of the government's obligation to create a safe environment for the press, one where journalists can perform their duties without fear of retribution or harm.

The court's decision has been met with widespread approval from press freedom organizations and journalists worldwide, seeing it as a step forward in the fight against impunity in attacks on the media. It not only reiterates the importance of holding perpetrators accountable but also highlights the need for preventive measures to ensure the safety of journalists. The Nigerian Government's compliance with this ruling will be closely watched, as it is seen as a test of the country's commitment to press freedom and the protection of human rights.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set a precedent with its ruling, championing the cause of press freedom and the protection of journalists in Nigeria. By ordering the government to reopen investigations into past journalist assassinations and to take concrete steps to prevent future attacks, the court has highlighted the crucial role of the state in ensuring a free and safe press.