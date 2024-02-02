Federal Funding Eases Toronto's Burden of Asylum Claimants: Property Tax Hike Adjusted

Following the federal government's commitment to fund $143 million to support Toronto's increasing number of asylum claimants, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has adjusted the proposed property tax increase to 9.5 percent. The funding comes as a much-needed aid to Toronto's struggle to manage the influx of asylum claimants and the ensuing financial pressures on the city's resources.

Financial Pressure and the Need for Federal Support

Toronto has been grappling with the challenge of accommodating nearly 6,000 refugee claimants currently in the city’s shelter system. The city had incurred substantial costs last year and in the first quarter of this year, prompting Mayor Chow to press the federal government for more support since she took office in July. This financial strain had previously led Mayor Chow to warn of potential property tax hikes if additional support was not provided.

Federal Funding: A Lifeline for Toronto

The $143 million funding from the federal government, part of a $362 million program across Canada, is aimed at reimbursing the costs Toronto incurred in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. This funding is a crucial aid in helping Toronto accommodate asylum seekers, ensuring the city can continue to provide necessary services without placing an undue burden on local taxpayers. The funding is in addition to the nearly $100 million announced in the summer and will also provide a top-up to the city’s share of the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit, offering financial support to low-income renters.

Implications and Reactions

The issue of funding for asylum claimants has been a topic of discussion among various Canadian political figures, including Sabrina Grover, Garry Keller, Gurratan Singh, and Rachel Aiello, who have weighed in on the potential financial implications for Toronto prior to the federal government's funding announcement. While the funding is seen as a significant step, concerns remain that it may not be enough to address the needs of Toronto and other municipalities facing similar pressures due to the increased numbers of asylum claimants.