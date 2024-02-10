Federal Court Invalidates 16 Provisions of Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code: Minister Debunks Fake News Claims

Malaysia's Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, has debunked claims made by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin concerning the Federal Court's ruling on the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment 2019. The court invalidated 16 provisions of the Act, sparking a heated debate over the interpretation of the decision.
On February 10, 2024, the Federal Court of Malaysia, presided over by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, struck down 16 provisions of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment 2019. The decision was reached in an 8-1 majority ruling in response to an application filed by Nik Elin Zurina Nik Abdul Rashid and her daughter, Tengku Yasmin Nastasha Abdul Rahman. The petition challenged the constitutionality and legality of 18 provisions of the enactment.
Among the annulled provisions were those criminalizing sodomy, sexual harassment, and sexual intercourse with a corpse. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that the decision was solely the court's prerogative and bore no connection to the government.
Muhyiddin's Allegations and Fahmi's Rebuttal
Muhyiddin Yassin, chairman of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) party, alleged that the Federal Court's ruling meant certain acts against Islamic law would no longer be considered offenses in the state. However, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil dismissed these claims as fake news, asserting that the decision did not decriminalize any acts under Islamic law.
Fahmi further explained that the court's ruling only addressed the jurisdictional issues of the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code (1) Enactment 2019. He added that the decision did not nullify the existing provisions under the Malaysian Penal Code and state enactments that criminalize similar acts.
The Establishment of MKI
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also announced the formation of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) during a press conference. The council aims to examine matters related to Syariah laws used in each state, ensuring consistency and compatibility with the Federal Constitution.
Anwar criticized the opposition for politicizing the Federal Court's decision, stating that the challenge was filed by two Kelantanese women during the Perikatan Nasional administration. He urged the public to remain calm and maintain unity, emphasizing the importance of respecting the judiciary's independence.