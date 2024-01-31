Federal Court Declines to Intervene in University of Florida SJP Deactivation Controversy

At the heart of a political and legal maelstrom in Florida, the University of Florida's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter faced a potential deactivation threat. The controversy was stirred by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who labeled the group as 'terrorists' and 'jihad' supporters. However, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida declined to grant SJP a preliminary injunction, as the university had no plans to deactivate the group.

Chancellor's Controversial Memorandum

University Chancellor Ray Rodrigues was the one to throw the first stone by stating that the university's SJP chapters must be deactivated due to alleged ties with the National SJP organization, which he accused of supporting terrorism. This sparked immediate backlash, as the chapters maintained their independence from the national organization.

ACLU Steps In

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) stepped into the fray, representing SJP and emphasizing the chapters' autonomy. The ACLU called on Rodrigues to officially announce that the deactivation order would not be enforced, highlighting the importance of free speech and the historical role of universities as a platform for debate.

Chapters Remain Active

Amid the initial threat and following tumult, both university SJP chapters continue to operate actively. They persist in advocating for Palestinian rights, in spite of concerns over censorship and personal liability for university officials. Rodrigues acknowledged that the chapters were autonomous and had not been shut down, citing their constitutions which state independence from the national organization.