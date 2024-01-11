Federal Court Accuses Trump of Incitement; Blinken Urges Israeli Measures in Gaza

The Federal Court in Washington DC has commenced a trial accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection on January 6, 2021. Trump faces four counts related to conspiring to obstruct the 2020 election results. His legal defense team has argued that the case should be dismissed on grounds of presidential immunity and double jeopardy. This plea is anchored on Trump’s previous impeachment and Senate acquittal. However, the three judges presiding over this case have expressed skepticism over Trump’s claim of presidential immunity from prosecution for actions taken whilst in office.

Presidential Immunity and the Constitution

The judges’ decision on this trial could pivot on their interpretation of the U.S. Constitution’s impeachment clause. The crux of the argument lies in whether a former president can be held accountable for actions they undertook whilst in office. This is uncharted territory, and the ruling could set a significant legal precedent for future cases.

Trump’s Political Strategy

Interestingly, Trump was present at the hearing. His attendance suggests a strategic move to leverage these criminal prosecutions as a rallying point for his potential presidential campaign.

Blinken’s Call for Israeli Measures in Gaza

On a separate note, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to take measures to protect civilians, allow aid into Gaza, and engage with moderate Palestinian leaders. Blinken reiterated the U.S. position that Palestinians should be able to return home. He also dismissed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice as meritless. Blinken’s stance includes commitments from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey to assist in Gaza’s reconstruction post-conflict.