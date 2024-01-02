Federal Appeals Court Dismisses Michael Cohen’s Retaliation Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

In a recent turn of events, a federal appeals court has ruled against Michael Cohen, former lawyer and confidant to Donald Trump, dismissing his attempt to revive a lawsuit against the former president. Cohen had brought the suit against Trump and other Justice Department officials alleging a breach of his constitutional rights when he was returned to prison following his critical remarks about Trump. The core of Cohen’s argument was the retaliation he faced for planning to publish a book critical of Trump.

Cohen’s Legal Journey

Cohen’s journey through the justice system has been marked by ups and downs. He was initially sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance violations, and perjury before Congress. His sentence was closely linked to actions he alleged were directed by Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen was released early to home confinement, but his freedom was short-lived. Weeks later, he was taken back into custody with authorities asserting that he had refused to accept the conditions of his release, which included restrictions on speaking with the media and publishing a book.

Retaliation Claims and Re-imprisonment

Following his re-imprisonment, Cohen argued that his incarceration was in retaliation for his intention to publish a book critical of Trump. After spending 16 days in solitary confinement, a judge ordered Cohen’s release, agreeing that his jailing was retaliatory. This episode fueled his lawsuit against Trump, former Attorney General William P. Barr, and other officials, in which he asserted that his rights were violated.

Appeals Court Ruling and Future Plans

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, however, dismissed Cohen’s attempts to hold Trump liable for his re-imprisonment. The court held that Cohen had received sufficient relief when he was ordered released to home confinement. Despite this setback, Cohen has announced his intention to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, insisting that further consequences are necessary to prevent misuse of the Department of Justice for political retribution. On the other side of the aisle, Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, welcomed the court’s decision, labeling Cohen’s lawsuit as futile from the start.