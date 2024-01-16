Federal Appeals Court Denies Trump's En Banc Appeal, Paves Way for Potential Supreme Court Escalation

In a decisive move, the federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has denied former President Donald Trump's en banc appeal, upholding their prior ruling that permits Special Counsel Jack Smith to access Trump's Twitter records. This ruling forms a pivotal part of the ongoing case surrounding the events of January 6th, 2021.

Unfolding Legal Drama

The en banc petition was Trump's bid for a full-court review after the appellate panel dismissed his initial request seeking to prevent Smith from gaining access to his Twitter data. The response to Trump's petition and an amicus curiae brief from the Electronic Frontier Foundation advocating for the en banc rehearing were both considered. However, with no court member calling for a vote, the petition was conclusively denied.

Implications for the Case

The court's decision allows Smith to use data from Trump's phone, including information revealing when Trump's phone was 'unlocked and the Twitter application was open' on the fateful day of January 6th. This data forms a considerable part of the evidence in the case.

Potential Escalation to the Supreme Court

With the denial of the en banc appeal, Trump now has the option to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court in an attempt to block Smith's access. This could potentially add another layer of complexity to the already intricate legal landscape surrounding the former President.

Throughout the case, Twitter has faced its share of legal challenges. The social media giant initially opposed and delayed the production of the requested records, resulting in a $350,000 sanction for late delivery of Trump's records. However, ultimately, Twitter was compelled to hand over an extensive list of data related to the 'realdonaldtrump' account, including all 'created, drafted, favorited/liked, or retweeted' tweets, searches around the 2020 election, devices and IP addresses used to log into the account, and a list of associated accounts.

This legal drama continues to unfold, with the potential escalation to the Supreme Court, marking another chapter in the ongoing investigation into the events of January 6th, 2021.