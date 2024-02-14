Fed Chair Powell Urges Legislative Framework for Stablecoins, Highlights Need for Congressional Approval on CBDCs

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell advocates for a legislative framework on stablecoins, asserting the necessity of Congress' approval for any central bank digital currency (CBDC) issuance. However, the Fed has not made a decision to recommend a CBDC to Congress.

Stablecoins: A Call for Legislative Framework

In a closed-door meeting with House Democrats from the Financial Services Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the urgent need for a legislative framework for stablecoins. Powell expressed satisfaction that negotiations on stablecoin legislation are nearing completion, indicating significant progress in the regulatory landscape of digital currencies.

Central Bank Digital Currency: Congressional Approval Required

Addressing the topic of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Powell stated that the Federal Reserve would not issue a CBDC without prior approval from Congress. This declaration underscores the importance of legislative oversight in the development and issuance of CBDCs.

Federal Reserve's Stance on CBDCs

Despite ongoing discussions around CBDCs, the Federal Reserve has not yet decided to recommend a central bank digital currency to Congress. This cautious approach reflects the Fed's commitment to thoroughly evaluating the potential implications and benefits of a CBDC for the U.S. economy.

In addition, a bill has been introduced to the Committee on Financial Services to prohibit Federal Reserve banks from offering certain products or services directly to individuals, maintaining accounts on their behalf, or issuing central bank digital currency. The bill also prohibits the use of central bank digital currency for monetary policy.

