FEC Investigates Payments in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Campaign

In a move that has gripped the nation's attention, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the presidential race, finds himself under the Federal Election Commission's (FEC) microscope. The FEC is probing into payments made to his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, raising questions about the legality of these transactions.

FEC's Inquiry into the Kennedy Campaign

The FEC recently dispatched a letter to Kennedy's campaign, demanding clarity regarding payments made to family members between July 1 and September 30. The commission forewarned of possible legal repercussions if these payments failed to mirror the fair market value for legitimate campaign services.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy: A Controversial Figure

Amaryllis, a former CIA officer with no prior tryst with political campaigns, was ushered in as the campaign manager in October, replacing former Rep. Dennis Kucinich. FEC records indicate her salary began in June for 'administrative work,' and it amounted to approximately $70,000 over a span of four months.

FEC's Guidelines on Payments to Family Members

The FEC's guidelines are clear - salary payments to family members are deemed personal use of campaign funds unless they are for bona fide services. Any payment exceeding the fair market value of these services is also considered personal use. Kennedy's campaign has been given a deadline until February 13 to respond to the FEC's inquiry.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. originally joined the campaign trail as a Democrat against Joe Biden in April before transitioning to a third-party run in October. The polls have been inconsistent, with a December survey by Quinnipiac University suggesting Kennedy could secure 22% of the vote in a three-way race with Trump and Biden.