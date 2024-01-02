Feasting for a Cause: Georgia’s Wild Hog Supper Sets Legislative Agenda

Georgia is abuzz with anticipation for its annual Feeding Georgia’s Wild Hog Supper, a fundraising event of monumental significance. Scheduled for the eve of the state legislative session, this 61st edition promises a gala of camaraderie and altruism, held at the historic Georgia Freight Depot.

Feasting for a Cause

The Wild Hog Supper is a barbecue feast that has a dual purpose: to bring together state officials, lawmakers, lobbyists, and leaders from the agriculture sector, and to raise funds for the Farm to Food Bank program. This noble initiative encourages farmers to donate fresh produce to families in need, helping to combat food insecurity across the state.

Setting the Stage for Legislative Discussions

However, the Wild Hog Supper is more than a fundraising event. It also marks the beginning of a series of legislative preview events scheduled throughout January. These assemblies provide crucial insights into the upcoming decisions on the economy, health care, and public access to records, helping to shape Georgia’s legislative agenda for the year ahead.

More than Just a Wild Hog Supper

Among these events, some stand out for their significance. The Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs and Issues breakfast, now hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Health Care Unscrambled policy conference, which features in-depth discussions on health insurance and care. Additionally, the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute’s forum and a virtual legislative breakfast on government transparency are set to provide further insights into the state’s political landscape.

Together, these events serve as a window into the priorities and proposals that will shape Georgia’s legislative agenda for the coming year. And it all begins with the Wild Hog Supper, a feast that marries the joy of socializing with the satisfaction of contributing to a good cause.