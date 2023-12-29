en English
Politics

Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan’s Dilemma in Russia

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:31 am EST
Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan’s Dilemma in Russia

Marking five years of detention in Russia on charges of espionage, Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, has voiced his fear of being left behind in a potential prisoner exchange involving Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich. Whelan’s anxiety underscores the intricacies of diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Russia, particularly when they involve the detention of nationals on sensitive charges.

Whelan’s Detention and Trial: A Controversial Case

Whelan, a Michigan native, has been confined in Russia since 2018. The charges against him, which he and the U.S. vehemently deny, have resulted in a 16-year prison sentence. Whelan’s case has been marred by allegations of assault from fellow prisoners and harassment from Russian state-run media. Despite U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s assurance that the American government will not rest until Whelan is safely home, the ex-Marine has expressed feelings of betrayal and abandonment.

Challenges in Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

The situation further complicates as another American, Evan Gershkovich, enters the equation. Whelan fears the U.S. government might prioritize Gershkovich’s return over his. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned the possibility of a prisoner swap for both Whelan and Gershkovich, the State Department has previously stated that Moscow rejected a significant proposal for their release. The ongoing negotiations underscore the challenges faced by the U.S. in negotiating prisoner swaps, especially when multiple American citizens are detained abroad under varying circumstances.

Other Americans Detained in Russia

Whelan is not the only American serving prison time in Russia. Trevor Reed, another former U.S. Marine, is also serving his sentence in Mordovia. Reed, who was convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers—a conviction both he and the U.S. deny—recently ended a hunger strike protesting denial of necessary medical care. The United States continues to push for the release of its citizens detained in Russia.

The Toll of Detention

Meanwhile, the toll of detention on Whelan and his family has been immense, both emotionally and financially. Whelan’s brother, David, has been fighting for his release, criticizing the Russian government for ignoring or declining American attempts to free U.S. citizens. Despite two prisoner exchange deals negotiated between Russian and U.S. officials in 2022, Whelan was not included, leaving his family pessimistic about his imminent release.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

